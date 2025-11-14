Royal Mail delivery delays grow ahead of controversial changes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Mail has disclosed that fewer than three-quarters of first-class letters were delivered on time over recent months, as it prepares to overhaul its delivery services.

Between 20 June and 28 September, a mere 73.4 per cent of first-class post reached its intended recipient the next working day.

Second-class mail fared marginally better, with 90.4 per cent delivered within three working days.

This latest report highlights a declining trend since its annual results, following a £21 million fine from regulator Ofcom for missing its 2024-25 targets.

In that year, 77 per cent of first-class and 92.5 per cent of second-class mail were on time, short of the 93 per cent and 98.5 per cent targets.

Royal Mail said it was taking action to improve the reliability of its services, including by hiring more staff and supporting its delivery offices.

It is also preparing to introduce changes that will see it scrap second-class deliveries on Saturdays and switch the service to every other weekday.

It has been running pilots for the new delivery model and is aiming to continue rolling it out from early next year.

Royal Mail’s chief operating officer Jamie Stephenson said: “Reliable deliveries really matter to our customers, and they matter to us too.

“We’re taking targeted action to improve performance – recruiting more frontline staff, simplifying operations and investing in a new delivery model, with early pilots already showing measurable results.”

He added that its team was “working hard to make sure every item arrives on time and with care”.

Royal Mail is hiring about 20,000 extra workers to help transport, sort and deliver mail over the busy festive season.