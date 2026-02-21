Union blames ‘recruitment crisis’ for Royal Mail delivery delays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Mail is facing a persistent failure to meet its delivery targets, a problem the postal workers’ union blames on a long-term recruitment crisis.

The group is now advocating for urgent changes, including the controversial move to scrap second-class post deliveries on Saturdays.

Between 29 September and 30 November, 91.6 per cent of second-class mail was delivered within three working days, while 77.5 per cent of first-class post arrived the next working day.

Communication Workers Union (CWU) general secretary Dave Ward said: “These results prove conclusively that the company’s failure to deliver for customers is a long-term problem.

“These failures are due to a recruitment crisis that has been caused by the decision to impose low wages and poor conditions on new starters in 2022.

“This devaluing of a postal worker’s job, combined with a toxic managerial culture, has created chaos and demoralisation in almost every workplace across the country.

“The company will claim that the delays can only be resolved if the USO (Universal Service Obligation) reform is implemented immediately.

“However, Royal Mail’s proposal for implementing the new changes will only make matters worse and will result in Ofcom fining the company out of existence.”

A postman carrying a sack of mail ( PA Archive )

Royal Mail said the figures mark an improvement on the previous quarter, but still falls short of the targets set by Ofcom, which are for 93 per cent of first-class post to be delivered the next day and 98.5 per cent of second-class to be delivered within three days.

Royal Mail chief executive Alistair Cochrane said: “While these results show improvements for both first and second-class mail, we recognise that our performance in letters is still not good enough.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Whilst most parcel delivery companies operate ‘gig economy’ self-employment models, with low pay, no sick pay, holiday or pensions, Royal Mail is proud to offer the best terms and conditions in our industry.

“That is why we attract on average 15 applicants for every role and we have such a long serving and dedicated workforce, with colleagues choosing to stay with us for 16 years on average.

“But offering the best conditions in our industry is becoming more financially challenging when the rest of the parcels industry is engaged in a race to the bottom on pay and conditions.

“In the face of this we must modernise Royal Mail so that we can deliver a more reliable and efficient service for our customers, and at the same time we are engaging with the Government on what needs to be done to level the playing field on employment rights in the delivery sector, so that workers across industry can benefit from fair pay and secure employment.”