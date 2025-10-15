Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Eurostar workers to vote on strikes

The RMT says its members are facing increasing pressure at work.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 15 October 2025 06:14 EDT
Eurostar trains at St Pancras International in London (Alamy/PA)
Workers at rail operator Eurostar are to be balloted for strikes in a dispute over safety and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will vote in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.

The union claims staff face increasing pressure because of worsening working conditions, with unreliable trains and poor service recovery.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Eurostar is making billions in revenue, but frontline staff are being left to deal with unsafe conditions and the consequences of poor management decisions.

“Eurostar is prioritising the bottom line ahead of our members’ concerns around investment in safety and good conditions at work.

“If Eurostar does not change course, strike action cannot be ruled out.”

A Eurostar spokesperson said: “The safety of our team members and customers is our absolute priority, and we continue to discuss the matter with RMT to resolve their concerns. No strike action is confirmed at this stage.”

