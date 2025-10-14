Strike ballot called off after Wightlink ferry dispute resolved

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A planned strike ballot among workers on the Wightlink ferry has been called off after a dispute was resolved.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to vote on whether to take industrial action in a row over working practices.

Wightlink said it has withdrawn its original proposal and agreed to ongoing discussions with the RMT to find improvements for the “long-term sustainability” of the company.

Wightlink chief executive Katy Taylor said “We’re pleased that we have managed to reach this important step. We take our responsibility as a lifeline service seriously and we are doing everything we can to avoid industrial action as we know the impact it has on our customers.

“We will continue talks with the RMT and hope to agree a way forward for changes which are needed to further improve our services, increase flexibility and to add additional sailings.”

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “This is a successful outcome for RMT members at Wightlink who stood together and showed the company they would not accept threats to their jobs or safety.

“RMT is always prepared to engage in genuine talks about improvements, but we will never accept changes that put jobs or safety on the line.”