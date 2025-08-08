Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

River Island: Which stores are being closed down

The fashion chain is to close a raft of high street stores after a court judge approved its restructuring plan.

Henry Saker-Clark
Friday 08 August 2025 16:48 EDT
River Island has set out a restructuring plan (Mike Egerton/PA)
River Island has set out a restructuring plan (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

River Island is set to close 33 of its stores after receiving High Court approval for a major restructuring plan.

A judge sanctioned the high street fashion chain’s overhaul on Friday, a move deemed essential to avert the company’s potential collapse into administration.

The plan also includes securing reduced rents on 71 other outlets. Lawyers for River Island told the court the company "simply has not been able to reverse" a trend of persistent financial difficulty.

Here is the list of locations where the group will now shut shops:

-Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

-Bangor Bloomfield, Northern Ireland

-Barnstaple, Devon

-Beckton, Greater London

-Brighton, East Sussex

-Burton-Upon-Trent, Derbyshire

-Cumbernauld, Scotland

-Didcot, Oxfordshire

-Edinburgh Princes Street, Scotland

-Falkirk, Scotland

-Gloucester, Gloucestershire

-Great Yarmouth

-Grimsby, Lincolnshire

-Hanley, Staffordshire

-Hartlepool, County Durham

-Hereford, Herefordshire

-Kilmarnock, Scotland

-Kirkcaldy, Scotland

-Leeds Birstall Park, West Yorkshire

-Lisburn, Northern Ireland

-Northwich, Cheshire

-Norwich, Norfolk

-Oxford, Oxfordshire

-Perth, Scotland-Poole, Dorset

-Rochdale, Greater Manchester

-St Helens, Merseyside

-Stockton On Tees, County Durham

-Surrey Quays, Greater London

-Sutton Coldfield, Warwickshire

-Taunton, Somerset

-Workington, Cumbria-Wrexham, Wales

