Rio Tinto investors reject call to drop primary London listing

Shareholders in Rio Tinto have rebuffed calls from an activist investor for the global mining group to ditch its primary London listing and focus on Australia.

More than 80% of investor votes cast at its annual general meeting on Thursday were made against the proposal from Palliser Capital, with just 19% in favour.

It had threatened to deal yet another blow to the beleaguered London market, following BHP’s exit and Glencore’s move to consider switching its primary listing away from the UK.

Announcing the shareholder vote outcome, Rio Tinto said: “Rio Tinto consulted widely with shareholders of both Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited on the requisitioned resolution prior to the annual general meetings and received significant support for the board’s conclusion that unification of the dual-listed companies structure is not in the interests of shareholders and Rio Tinto as a whole.”

The FTSE 100 firm, the world’s second biggest mining group behind BHP, added: “Any unification of the dual-listed companies structure under Rio Tinto Limited would give rise to material issues, including expected tax costs in the mid-single digit billions of US dollars.”

Palliser Capital had urged the metals and minerals firm to drop its “outdated” dual listing structure across the London and Sydney financial markets, in favour of having a primary listing in Australia, following in the footsteps of rival BHP, which moved its primary listing to Sydney in 2022.

The UK-based hedge fund, which has a roughly 300 million US dollar (£225 million) stake in Rio Tinto, had tabled a resolution at Rio Tinto’s AGM calling for a “transparent and independent” review of the dual-listing structure.

But investors in both London and Australia rebuffed this. The AGM in Perth on Thursday came three weeks after UK investors cast their votes, although aggregate results were only published after both meetings had taken place.

More than three-quarters – about 77% – of investors hold UK-listed stock in Rio Tinto, although it makes most of its revenues running mines in Australia.

James Smith, founder and chief investment officer of Palliser, said: “It is deeply disappointing that rather than adhering to ‘best practice’ principles, the board chose to launch a fierce campaign… all to shield its closed door internal analysis of unification from scrutiny.

“While they told shareholders a robust review would divert significant resources, they likely spent more time, money and effort opposing the resolution than complying with it.”

He added: “We will continue to engage with Rio Tinto’s shareholders and ensure that institutions are well informed of the pertinent issues, enabling them to actively challenge leadership rather than voting, as a default, in line with board recommendations.”