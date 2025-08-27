New Rio Tinto boss restructures mining firm’s operations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new boss of Rio Tinto has launched a major restructure of the mining firm’s operations and leadership team.

The Anglo-Australian company said it will review the future of two of its smaller divisions – borates, which supplies the detergent industry, and its iron and titanium business – as a result.

Rio Tinto told shareholders on Wednesday it will now reorganise the business into three core units: iron ore; aluminium and lithium; and copper.

The shake-up comes days after the appointment of Simon Trott as its chief executive, following the surprise departure of previous boss Jakob Stausholm.

Mr Trott said the shake-up will drive “great accountability and focus” across the company.

It comes amid pressure on the business to reduce its costs and improve value for shareholders.

Mr Trott said: “A simplified business structure, grounded in our fundamental commitment to safety and with sharper focus on the most compelling opportunities we have, will enable us to deliver new standards of operational excellence and value creation.

“It will bring greater accountability and focus to our teams, underpinned by a more disciplined approach to operational performance and capital investment.”

As part of the overhaul, Rio Tinto will bring all its iron ore operations into one consolidated division led by Matthew Holcz.

A restructure of the leadership team will also see additional roles for Jerome Pecresse and Bold Baatar.

However, Sinead Kaufman, the boss of Rio Tinto’s minerals business, will leave the company later this year. It also said it will end the role of Australia chief executive, which is currently held by Kellie Parker.