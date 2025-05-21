Revolution Beauty puts itself up for sale after bid approach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Revolution Beauty has put itself up for sale after being approached by a potential buyer, following a drop in the business’s share price to an all-time low.

The company, which sells make-up and cosmetics online and through concessions, said it has decided to launch a formal sale process.

This follows it receiving a takeover approach from a potential buyer, which it did not name.

Revolution said it expects possible bidders to put forward their interest by June 11.

Last week, bosses at the company told investors they were reviewing its funding options before its current £32 million credit facility expires in October.

Shares in the troubled firm dropped by as much as 40% on the day, to their lowest level on record.

The share price rose by about a quarter on Wednesday as investors welcomed the sale process, but it remains close to historic lows.

Revolution’s sales dropped by 26% to £141.6 million for the year to February 28, compared with a year earlier, it reported last week.

It said this came after the brand reduced the size of its product portfolio while it was also affected by weakness in the US and online channels.

The company has faced a torrid few years amid leadership and accounting issues, including a dispute with its former boss and a tussle with one of its shareholders, fashion firm Boohoo.

It gained a new chief executive last year, Lauren Brindley, who joined the firm from US pharmacy giant Walgreens. However, she is set to leave at the end of the month to go to US retailer Ulta Beauty.