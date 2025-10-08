Banking billionaire becomes latest ultra-rich lister to leave UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The co-founder of finance app Revolut has become the latest billionaire to quit the UK following rule changes around tax breaks.

A corporate filing at Companies House shows Nikolay Storonsky has switched his place of residency to the United Arab Emirates, shortly after his bank app firm moved to new global headquarters in Canary Wharf in London.

Mr Storonsky’s personal net worth is currently valued at $14.3bn (£10.6bn) by Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, placing him just outside the top 200 richest people on the planet. He is, or was, among the richest businessmen in Britain.

He owns around a 25 per cent stake in the company and remains its chief executive.

With the UK’s non-dom regime being abolished by Rachel Reeves in April, several ultra-wealthy individuals and families have moved their tax residency overseas. It previously meant they could avoid paying UK tax on foreign income and capital gains.

HMRC data showed 400 people with non-dom status leaving the country before the rule change, compared with Bloomberg reports of 4,400 business leaders filing papers to do so across the past year.

Mr Storonsky was born in Russia but renounced his citizenship following the invasion of Ukraine and had taken up British citizenship. There is no confirmation that this has changed along with his residency.

Revolut secured a UK banking licence last year with some restrictions, and continues working toward a full licence. It has also been seeking to buy a bank in the UAE and increase hiring in the region, reports the Financial Times, in a bid for increased global expansion.

There remains speculation over where the company will opt to float on the stock exchange, with a dual listing in New York and London seemingly still a possibility.

An internal share sale round recently valued Revolut at $75bn (£55bn); if publicly listed at that market capitalisation value, it would make the digital bank bigger than Barclays (£53bn) or Lloyds (£49bn).

Mr Storonsky earlier worked at Lehman Brothers and Credit Suisse before cofounding Revolut in 2015.

Revolut declined to comment.