Revived US export plan announced to boost Scottish trade

A plan to help Scotland export more to the US will be drawn up as ministers aim to increase the amount of trade between the two nations.

The Scottish Government’s proposals include research to boost trade with individual American states.

That plan had previously been announced but was axed last year as Finance Secretary Shona Robison began emergency spending controls.

But it has been revived in the First Minister’s Programme for Government, which set out to ramp up international trade.

The Government said a bespoke US export plan is one of six actions announced by John Swinney to help companies in international markets while addressing global trade challenges.

It comes amid ongoing global economic uncertainty as President Donald Trump continues his tariff policies, although the recent UK-US trade deal means Britain will pay lower tariffs than previously announced.

However, duties are still higher than before Mr Trump took office.

Unveiling its plans for trade on Thursday, the Scottish Government said it will expand funding for overseas trade missions.

More cash will also be made available to fund exporters in the technology, life sciences, renewables and hydrogen sectors.

Other steps include increased funding for product development, market research and attendance at international trade shows, as well as plans to bring more global buyers to Scotland.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said demand for Scottish products around the globe is “high”.

During a visit to Summerhall Distillery in Edinburgh, she added: “In the face of global uncertainty, I am determined to protect and grow Scotland’s business interests around the world.

“As the USA remains the single largest destination for Scottish exports outside the European Union, action to maintain and grow the market share while recognising the changing dynamics of US export opportunities is an important focus of our Programme for Government.

“These steps will build on the significant support we already provide through Scottish Development International and its network of 34 offices across the world, including four in the US.

“We must grasp all opportunities to strengthen Scotland’s reputation in world markets.

“Demand for Scottish products and services around the world is high and global customers recognise the innovation, quality and ambition of our businesses.”

Dave Quinnell, commercial director of Summerhall Distillery, said: “We export around the world, including the US where we recently signed a new contract to sell more than 100,000 bottles a year.

“Without Scottish Development International, we would not have been able to access the majority of our international markets.

“We received help to draw up our initial export plan, to access specialist advice and to fund trade visits overseas.

“All of this has been vital to our business as we grow and continue to explore markets across the world.”