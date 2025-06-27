Health and wellness firms dominate list of the fastest-growing in Britain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health and fitness brands are among Britain’s fastest-growing companies as entrepreneurs across the country tap into blossoming lifestyle trends, new rankings show.

Research for the annual Sunday Times 100 found that Glasgow-based activewear brand DFYNE took the top spot this year.

The business, which sells gym attire for men and women, enjoyed a more than 500% increase in sales on average over the past three years.

It made nearly £67 million in sales in the year to May.

In the number two spot is Healf, a London-based retailer selling health products from vitamins and minerals to fitness watches and sleep masks.

The company’s sales increased more than fivefold on average over the past three years, with it making £40 million in the latest year, the research found.

Other firms included in the top 20 that have tapped into the burgeoning demand for wellness include Ancient + Brave, a brand selling collagen and dietary supplements, and Rheal, a Sunderland-based superfoods retailer.

Sportswear brand Montirex and health-focused meal delivery firm Simmer Eats also clinched a spot in the annual list.

The Sunday Times 100, a network of reporters from across the Times newspapers, compiled the fourth annual list by examining sales growth figures across private companies – excluding those selling their own technology, which feature in a separate table.

Elsewhere, Nala’s Baby, which sells skincare and haircare products for children and babies, was number 10 in the rankings having enjoyed sales growth of 175% over the past three years.

The brand was founded by Casyo Johnson – otherwise known as Krept, one half of UK rap duo Krept & Konan – with co-parent Sasha Ellese in 2022.

The research also found that, of the 100 companies featured in the rankings, more than a third (36) are based in London, with the rest spread throughout the country.

There were 28 businesses included this year that have female founders or co-founders, including fashion brand Odd Muse, in fourth place, and jewellery business D.Louise, in ninth.

About half of the companies on the list trade internationally, according to the research.