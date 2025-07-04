Next generation of Red Arrows jets could be assembled at Prestwick Airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An aviation company has selected Prestwick Airport as its preferred site for assembly of its aircraft, meaning the next generation of Red Arrows jets could be built in Scotland.

Aeralis is discussing a strategic partnership with the central Ayrshire airport, which is owned by the Scottish Government.

The company is the only one in the UK which is designing and building a manned light jet aircraft which could equip the RAF’s display team, or be sold on the international export market.

The Red Arrows currently fly Hawk T1 jets which are several decades old and due to be retired in 2030.

Aeralis says components for the replacement jets would be built around the UK before being assembled at Prestwick, where the aircraft would take their first flight.

The airport was bought by the Government for £1 in 2013, though officials hope to sell it back to the private sector.

Ian Forgie, chief executive of Prestwick Airport, said: “We are tremendously excited about this agreement with Aeralis and the opportunity it brings to generate jobs, apprenticeships, investment and innovation in the Prestwick area.

“We look forward to working with Aeralis to make this happen.”

Tristan Crawford, chief executive of Aeralis, said: “Prestwick represents an ideal site for our UK final assembly line.

“The airport has a strong aviation legacy particularly in whole aircraft manufacture, as well as excellent local aerospace manufacturing and MRO (maintenance, repair, overhaul) resources, and an operating model well suited to supporting new aerospace programmes.

“This will provide Aeralis with tremendous operating capability for building, testing and industrialising the new aircraft, meaning Prestwick is the perfect choice for Aeralis.”

The company said it “awaits UK Government commitment to the aircraft in order to move forward with these plans that will clearly return Scotland to its deserved place as a first-tier aviation nation”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As home to Scotland’s largest aerospace cluster, Prestwick is an ideal place to locate new advanced manufacturing facilities for the aviation sector.

“News of this potential investment, and ongoing discussions between Aeralis and Glasgow Prestwick Airport to finalise an agreement for the production of training aircraft, are welcome.”