OBR has ‘earned people’s trust’ despite budget leak, says former chairman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former chairman of the UK’s budget watchdog has insisted people can “trust” the body, as he called out the “unusual” and “persistent” level of speculation prior to the latest autumn budget.

Richard Hughes resigned from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) in December over the mistaken early publication of its forecasts.

He reiterated his apology to Chancellor Rachel Reeves when being scrutinised by peers on the Lords Economic Affairs Committee.

“What happened that morning disrupted… one of the most important events in Parliament’s annual calendar, the Chancellor’s budget statement, and it also had an impact on financial markets,” he said.

But he insisted that the OBR had “earned people’s trust as the country’s country’s economic and fiscal forecaster,” adding: “The OBR is led by human beings and human beings make mistakes.”

The remarks come after shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride said a Tory government would protect the OBR, which he said was key in preventing chancellors from “marking their own homework”.

The OBR has come under pressure since the inadvertent early release of its analysis of the budget, revealing key details of the Chancellor’s statement before she had delivered it.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has suggested that he could scrap the body if the party was elected.

Mr Hughes told the committee that the level of speculation prior to the fiscal event was the most he had witnessed in his 25-year career.

He said: “There had been in the run-up to this last autumn budget an unusual level of speculation… this was the first time in my 25 years working in fiscal policymaking in the UK that the volume of speculation about the content of the OBR’s forecast was that great and that persistent.”

He also said it was not “remotely true” to suggest that the “OBR’s forecast had changed at the very last minute and that had somehow prompted the Government to abandon its plans to raise income tax”.

Ms Reeves was widely reported to have changed her mind about introducing an income tax rise after receiving better-than-expected economic forecasts.

This prevented the Labour Government from having to breach its manifesto pledge not to raise taxes on “working people”.