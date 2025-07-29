Barclays joins rival in cautioning against hiking bank taxes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of Barclays has become the latest to caution the Chancellor against hiking taxes for banks in her autumn budget as she looks to bolster the public finances.

Group chief executive CS Venkatakrishnan, who is also known as Venkat, said that increasing taxes for banks – or other important sectors of the economy – was not consistent with aims to boost economic growth.

He said banks were already “among the biggest tax payers in this country” and an important sector to help drive economic activity, with growth “the primary objective for the UK”.

“There are many other important sectors.

“We want all those sectors to prosper,” he added.

His comments come after Lloyds Banking Group chief executive Charlie Nunn said last week that raising taxes on banks would be at odds with the Government’s pro-growth aims.

There has been increasing speculation that Chancellor Rachel Reeves may look to raise taxes, with the banking sector rumoured to be among those potentially in the firing line, as she faces pressure over the UK’s public finances following higher-than-expected Government borrowing and U-turns on some spending cuts.

Venkat’s comments came as the group revealed that half-year profits jumped by nearly a quarter thanks to an investment banking boost amid financial market volatility sparked by US President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

The high street lender reported a 23% rise in pre-tax profits to £5.2 billion for the six months to June 30.

This came despite it booking credit impairment charges of £1.1 billion, up from £897 million a year earlier, after putting by another £469 million in the second quarter.

The bank said the rise was largely due to its takeover of Tesco Bank and a more uncertain economic outlook, especially in the US.

Its results were better than expected for the second quarter, with profits up 28% to £2.5 billion thanks to forecast-beating revenues in its investment banking arm amid market volatility.

Income in its investment banking business lifted 10% to £3.3 billion in the second quarter.

Venkat said: “We remain on track to achieve the objectives of our three-year plan, delivering structurally higher and more stable returns for our investors.”

Barclays unveiled more returns for investors, with plans for another £1 billion in share buybacks, and said it has cut around £350 million of costs out of the £500 million in savings planned for 2025.