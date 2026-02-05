Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fashion retailer Quiz has once again fallen into administration, leading to 109 immediate redundancies among its head office and warehouse staff, with hundreds more jobs now at risk.

Administrators Interpath confirmed that the fashion chain’s 40 UK stores and seven concessions in Ireland will continue to operate while options for the business are explored.

However, the company’s website is set to close. The job losses affect employees at Quiz’s Glasgow head office and its distribution centre in Bellshill, Lanarkshire.

Quiz concessions located within New Look and Matalan stores across the UK are not part of the administration proceedings and remain unaffected.

The company currently employs a total of 565 workers.

This marks the second time Quiz has entered administration within a year. The firm previously collapsed in February 2025 before being swiftly acquired in a pre-pack deal by Orion, a subsidiary of the founding Ramzan family.

That agreement saw Orion purchase the Quiz brand and 42 shops, but resulted in the closure of 23 stores and impacted 200 jobs.

open image in gallery Quiz said 109 redundancies are being made across the firm’s head office in Glasgow and its warehouse and distribution centre in Bellshill, Lanarkshire ( PA Media )

Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath in Scotland and joint administrator, said: “With Quiz the latest retailer to fall into administration, there’s no doubt it’s been a tough start to 2026 for the UK high street.

“It’s our intention to continue to trade all stores and the concessions in Ireland as a going concern for as long as we can while we assess options for the business.”

Geoff Jacobs, fellow joint administrator and managing director at Interpath, added: “Any parties with an interest in acquiring the stock, store operations and infrastructure of Quiz should contact us as a matter of urgency.

“We are ensuring that those employees impacted by redundancy are provided with all available support at this difficult time.”

Interpath said Quiz had suffered amid tough trading conditions over the past year, with sales weaker than expected over the crucial Christmas season.

“In addition, Quiz had to contend with strong economic headwinds including changing consumer habits, cost pressures from business rates and the recent increases to employment costs,” it added.

open image in gallery Interpath said Quiz had suffered amid tough trading conditions over the past year, with sales weaker than expected over the crucial Christmas season ( PA )

The firm looked at options to secure its future, including additional funding, but efforts failed, according to Interpath.

The administrators confirmed gift cards and credit notes will no longer being accepted, while those with online returns will need to do so in a Quiz store for exchange, but cannot receive cash or card refunds.

Shoppers who have made returns online but not received the money will “regrettably, not receive a refund from Quiz”.

Customers should contact the provider of the credit or debit card which was used for the payment and ask for assistance.