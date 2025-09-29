Gym brand targets dozens of new UK sites by end of this year

PureGym is embarking on an ambitious expansion drive across the UK, aiming to open up to 60 new gyms this year as it capitalises on a significant increase in people prioritising their fitness.
Known for its numerous 24-hour facilities, PureGym is broadening its reach beyond major urban centres, targeting rural areas and smaller towns alongside big cities.
This push follows a strong start to the year, with 34 new sites already launched across the country, including four that opened on Friday.
The group aims to establish between 55 and 60 new locations in the UK by the close of 2025.
Jointly owned by Leonard Green & Partners, KKR, and its management team, PureGym launched in the UK in 2009, also operating in Denmark and the US.
Emerging around the same time as rival The Gym Group, it has successfully tapped into demand for low-cost, contract-free gym memberships, often offering round-the-clock access.
Rebecca Passmore, PureGym’s chief operating officer, said its business model was resonating “in an era where people are not only placing greater importance on their health and wellbeing, but are also increasingly focused on value for money”.
She added that there was “plenty of opportunity to accelerate our expansion in the years ahead”.
PureGym also said it had been making significant investments to upgrade its existing estate.
This includes introducing women-only workout spaces in certain gyms, and “shape zones” that incorporate lighter weights amid the rising popularity of strength training.
