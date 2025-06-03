Private equity giant KKR pulls out of plans to invest in Thames Water

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thames Water said US private equity giant KKR has pulled out of plans to invest in the utility and it is now progressing talks with senior creditors for an alternative to stabilise its finances.

The heavily indebted supplier – Britain’s biggest water supplier with 16 million customers – said the investment firm indicated it would not be in a position to proceed with a bid and that its status as preferred bidder had lapsed.

Thames Water said it intends to take forward discussions with “certain senior creditors” on an alternative plan to recapitalise the business.

It will also hold talks with regulator Ofwat on the senior creditors’ plan.

Sir Adrian Montague, chairman of Thames Water, said: “Whilst today’s news is disappointing, we continue to believe that a sustainable recapitalisation of the company is in the best interests of all stakeholders and continue to work with our creditors and stakeholders to achieve that goal.

“The company will therefore progress discussions on the senior creditors’ plan with Ofwat and other stakeholders.

“The board would like to thank the senior creditors for their continuing support.”

KKR was chosen as preferred bidder at the end of March to invest more than £3 billion of new equity into Thames Water to help keep it operating amid fears the supplier was running out of cash.

Thames Water said at the time it would also continue talks with senior creditors on a parallel alternative transaction, given there was no certainty over a deal being finalised with KKR.

But the withdrawal of KKR raises the spectre of a temporary government nationalisation once more, should it fail to secure a rescue deal.

Thames Water is about £19 billion in debt and MPs were told last month that at one point this year it had about five weeks’ worth of cash left before going bust.

That was before it secured an extra £3 billion loan deal, which effectively stopped it from being renationalised and falling under Government control.

However it still needs substantial ongoing financial support to put its finances on a long-term stable footing.

The group was dealt a blow last week when it was fined a record £122.7 million by Ofwat after it was found to have broken rules over sewage treatment and paying out dividends.

Ofwat insisted that the money must be paid by Thames and its investors, not by customers.