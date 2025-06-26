William urges investment in environmental projects

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales urged investors to “look forward” and give money to environmental entrepreneurs as he spoke at a climate networking event.

William attended Investing for Impact, a forum held at the Guildhall in London on Thursday by the Earthshot Prize, of which he is president and founder, in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Investors and business owners from around the world attended the event, which spotlighted success stories from the prize, and gave an opportunity for potential investors in environmental solutions to network.

The future king told the audience of around 100 people that climate and nature-based solutions were the “foundation of long-term security, stability and prosperity”, reminding them that more than half of global GDP depends on nature.

William said: “Collectively, we have signed up to a global commitment to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030.

“This commitment is our best chance of reversing the damage done to our planet and restoring its wellbeing.

“But 2030 is just five years away, and only 17% of land and just 3% of the ocean has been fully protected.

“Climate and nature-based solutions are the foundation of long-term security, stability and prosperity.

“More than half of global GDP depends on nature.”

William encouraged investors to back “the initiatives that will have the greatest impact”.

He said “innovators and changemakers” needed financial help for initiatives to build a better future for the planet.

William said: “I am lucky enough to meet the innovators and changemakers who are working on the most exciting ideas and initiatives to build a better future for our planet.

“But they cannot do it alone.

“Ideas and initiatives need strong backing if they are to scale and realise their incredible potential.

“And capital, delivered at the right time, in the right way, is the difference between their failure and their success.

“These initiatives aren’t just good for our natural world, they are also good long-term investments offering huge potential.”

William commended success stories of previous years – including 2024 finalist NatureMetrics raising 25 million dollars (£18.2 million) in its first funding round to develop biodiversity monitoring tools, and the winner of the 2021 prize, Coral Vita, closing more than eight million dollars (£5.8 million) in funding to restore degraded reefs and ocean health.

He added that last week, 2023 finalist Colorifix reached a first close of a round of 18 million dollars (£13.1 million) to transform textile dyeing without petrochemicals.

William concluded: “Today, I ask you not to retreat. Now is the moment to look forward.

“Look forward to investments that hedge against climate risk and provide a pathway to innovation, profit and resilience.

“This is a huge, untapped opportunity – and one I’m passionate and excited about.”

Opening the forum, Kevin Sheekey, the global head of external relations at Bloomberg, thanked William for his leadership.

He added: “In a world that is often divided, Prince William is one of the very few people who can bring people together.”

This is one of the events that William, who is also the founder of the Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife, has attended around the city to mark London Climate Action Week, which runs from June 21 to 29.

The Earthshot Prize awards £1 million to the best five solutions from around the world each year to help improve the environment.