AB Foods considers spinning off Primark after annual profits fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The owner of Primark has said it is considering spinning off the retail chain from its food business after revealing a drop in its annual profits.

Associated British Foods (AB Foods) announced a review of the structure of the group alongside its full-year financial results.

The company reported an adjusted pre-tax profit of £1.7 billion for the year to September 13, a decline of 13% compared with the prior year.

Sales across Primark grew by 1% year-on-year to £9.5 billion, with stronger trading over the second half of the year helping to balance out a weaker first half.

It flagged “particularly weak shopping activity within elements of Primark’s customer base” as people were more cautious to spend, with sales in the UK and Ireland slipping by 3.1% compared like-for-like with last year.

But spending improved over the second half which AB Foods attributed to a stronger product offer, especially its womenswear ranges, and an increase in digital engagement – having recently launched a mobile app in some of its markets.

But overall retail sales growth was offset by sales within its sugar business dropping by a 10th, the firm said.

AB Foods also operates a grocery business, which includes brands Kingsmill, Blue Dragon, Jordans, Twinings and Ryvita, as well as an ingredients arm.

Sales were broadly flat year-on-year for both divisions.

The company told investors that no decision had been made, but its review may result in the board deciding to separate Primark from the food business.

Chief executive George Weston said: “Our unique and exceptional food business has historically been less well understood by the financial markets than Primark, yet it has a highly attractive portfolio, deep global expertise and much potential.

“Primark has an incredibly strong international brand, a powerful customer proposition, and substantial growth opportunities.”

However, the company said it was expecting Primark’s consumer environment to remain “subdued” in the year ahead.

But it was planning to focus on its prices to drive sales while continuing to roll out new stores.