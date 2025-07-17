Shoppers flock to sweet treats inspired by US trends, Mr Kipling owner says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warmer weather dampened demand for gravy and soup in recent months, but US-inspired sweet treats attracted new consumers, food producer Premier Foods has revealed.

The St Albans-based owner of brands including Mr Kipling and Bisto said there were signs of shoppers switching back to brands.

Branded sales across the group grew by 1.2% to £216 million over the 13 weeks to June 28, compared with the same period a year ago.

This was driven by an 11.34% jump in sales of its sweet treat branded products including Mr Kipling and Cadbury cakes.

Mr Kipling birthday cake tarts, inspired by snack trends in the US, and newly launched “lunchbox” cake slices helped draw in new shoppers, the company said.

Chief executive Alex Whitehouse said the uptick in branded sales was “driven by the strength of our innovation programme with new product ranges such as Mr Kipling birthday cake tarts performing very strongly, as we brought to Britain a trend that is particularly popular in the US”.

“We expect branded revenue growth to build through the year, as we launch further new products, such as Fuel10K yoghurt and granola pots,” he added.

However, revenues from its grocery products declined by 2.7% over the latest period.

Demand for items such as gravy, stock and soup were impacted by warmer-than-usual temperatures, Premier Foods said.

It pointed to new product launches such as The Spice Tailor rolling out Mexican kits and Bisto bringing out peri-peri gravy to attract more younger consumers.

Meanwhile, non-branded grocery revenues declined by 8.8% year-on-year, which Premier Foods said partly reflected consumers switching to brands.

Premier Foods said it was expecting sales growth from its portfolio of brands to build throughout the financial year.

It is also continuing to target cost-cutting across the business in a bid to bolster profits.

Shares in the company were down by nearly 4% on Thursday following the update.