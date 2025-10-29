Compensation scheme opens for victims of Post Office Capture IT scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A scheme has been launched to compensate victims of the Post Office Capture IT scandal that saw former subpostmasters forced to repay shortfalls.

The Government said those affected can now apply for redress, with those found to be eligible set to receive £10,000 immediately and final awards potentially reaching up to £300,000 after full assessment by an independent panel, or more in certain cases.

The Capture system pre-dated the now infamous Horizon software, which has been responsible for around 1,000 wrongful convictions.

An independent report into faulty accounting system Capture was commissioned last year after subpostmasters said they had suffered similar problems to those faced by the Horizon victims.

The report by forensic accountants Kroll Associates, which concluded there was a reasonable likelihood that Capture – in use at Post Office branches between 1992 and 2000 – created financial shortfalls for postmasters.

In some cases, postmasters resorted to using their own savings to make up the difference.

The scheme will be not be open to postmasters who have criminal convictions related to Capture.

Those who were given criminal convictions must instead go through the Criminal Cases Review Commission, or its Scottish equivalent.

The Government has said it will “ensure that appropriate redress is given” to those where convictions are overturned by the courts.

The compensation scheme will be tested for the first 150 claimants before being rolled out more widely.

Post Office minister Blair McDougall said: “After over two decades of fighting for justice, postmasters and their families will finally receive recognition and recompense for the lives and livelihoods that Capture destroyed.

“I’d like to thank all of those victims who have helped us to design this scheme, allowing us to deliver on our promise of providing redress today.

“We can’t make up for everything they have lost, but today we begin restoring some of the dignity so cruelly taken away by this scandal.”

The Government said the scheme has been designed “hand in hand” with victims, while also taking lessons into account from redress schemes for the Horizon IT Scandal.

So far, more than £1.2 billion has been paid out in compensation to more than 9,000 victims of the Horizon scandal, it added.