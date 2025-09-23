UK business activity slows to weakest since May as firms cut more jobs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Growth in the UK’s private sector has slowed to its weakest level since May as higher business costs led to “subdued” demand and further job cuts, according to new figures.

Economists warned that influential survey data means “alarm bells should be ringing that the economy is faltering”.

The S&P Global flash UK composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reported a reading of 51.0 for September, representing the weakest score for four months.

It dropped from a reading of 53.5 in August, which had been the strongest score for 12 months.

The flash figures are based on preliminary data.

Any score above 50.0 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting.

Surveyed businesses reported subdued demand and pressure on margins as they faced increases in business costs.

Firms highlighted that there was “weak” client confidence amid a backdrop of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

The manufacturing sector witnessed its sharpest contraction since March, as companies highlighted weaker order books both domestically and for export.

Some firms also highlighted that the production pause at Jaguar Land Rover, due to a cyber attack, had also impacted their levels of work.

The new figures also highlighted another decrease in private sector employment, with firms reporting hiring freezes and decisions to not replace departing workers due to cost pressures.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “September’s flash UK PMI survey brought a litany of worrying news including weakening growth, slumping overseas trade, worsening business confidence and further steep job losses.

“The only good news is perhaps that, just as the Bank of England grows increasingly worried about persistently elevated inflation, the PMI indicated that price pressures have moderated in September.

“With the weakening of business activity growth to a rate consistent with the economy almost stalling, and around 50,000 job losses being signalled by the PMI again in the three months to September, alarm bells should be ringing that the economy is faltering, which could help shift the policy debate at the Bank of England back towards a more dovish stance.”