Plus500 hikes outlook amid stock market volatility

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Online trading platform Plus500 has said full-year results will be better than forecast after a boost from turbulent financial markets amid a mounting global trade war.

The London-listed group said it had made an “excellent” start to the year, with revenues up 13% at 205.8 million US dollars (£154.8 million) in the first quarter, helping underlying earnings jump by 23% to 93.8 million US dollars (£70.5 million).

Plus500 also said it added another 26,897 customers in the first three months of 2025, up 16% year on year and more than a quarter higher – up 26% – since the end of last year.

It now has 130,514 active customers.

The firm said: “The group has made an excellent start to the year, driven by recent macroeconomic and financial market conditions among other factors.

“Therefore, the company’s board of directors anticipates that the full-year 2025 results will be ahead of current market expectations.”

Financial markets worldwide have been thrown into recent turmoil after US President Donald Trump has waged a global trade war.

There are fears it could hit global growth and possibly send the US into a recession if Mr Trump presses ahead with planned tariff hikes and if countries retaliate across the board.

While he paused wider tariff increases for many countries, he has already raised the tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, with China hitting back with a reciprocal 125% increase on US goods.

Markets have see-sawed over the past month as the trade battle has escalated.

As well as being buoyed by the market conditions, Plus500 said it was also benefiting from recent acquisitions, such as the takeover of Mehta Equities in India.

David Zruia, chief executive of Plus500, cheered the strong start to the year and “strategic progress across several important pillars of growth”.

He said: “Our futures business continued to expand with the recent acquisition of Mehta Equities in India, which will enable us to deliver valuable synergies with our US futures business as we continue to establish our global futures offering.”