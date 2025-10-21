The UK locations of all 68 Pizza Hut restaurants set to close
Pizza Hut is also set to shut 11 delivery locations
Pizza Hut has revealed the locations of 68 restaurants which will close after the company behind its UK venues fell into administration.
It will also shut 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring which will put 1,210 workers at risk of redundancy.
DC London Pie, the firm running Pizza Hut’s UK dine-in restaurants under a franchise deal, appointed administrators from corporate finance firm FTI on Monday.
American hospitality giant Yum! Brands, which owns the global Pizza Hut business, said it has now bought the UK restaurant operation in a pre-pack administration deal, saving 64 sites.
Here are the locations of Pizza Hut restaurants set for closure:
Dine In restaurant locations
Ashton, Lancashire
Beckton, London
Bolton, Lancashire
Bournemouth, Dorset
Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire
Brighton Marina, East Sussex
Bristol, Avon
Cardiff, South Glamorgan
Carlisle, Cumbria
Chatham, Kent
Clacton, Essex
Cortonwood, South Yorkshire
Crawley, West Sussex
Cribbs Causeway, Avon
Croydon, Surrey
Dudley, West Midlands
Dundee, Dundee
Durham City, County Durham
Eastbourne, East Sussex
Edinburgh, Scotland
Edinburgh Fountain Park
Edinburgh Kinnaird Park
Enfield, Middlesex
Falkirk, Scotland
Feltham, Middlesex
Finchley Lido, London
Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
Greenwich, London
Grimsby, Lincolnshire
Hartlepool, Cleveland
Hayes, Middlesex
Hereford, Herefordshire
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Hull, East Yorkshire
Inverness, Scotland
Kettering, Northamptonshire
Kidderminster, Worcestershire
Lancaster, Lancashire
Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire
Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire
Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire
Liverpool, Merseyside
Llanelli, Dyfed
Lowestoft, Suffolk
Manchester Fort, Lancashire
Middlesbrough, Cleveland
Norwich, Norfolk
Oldham, Lancashire
Portsmouth, Hampshire
Preston, Lancashire
Reading Gate, Berkshire
Rhyl, Clwyd
Rochdale, Lancashire
Romford, Essex
Russell Square, London
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Silverlink, Tyne & Wear
Solihull, West Midlands
St Helens, Merseyside
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
Thanet, Kent
Tower Park, Dorset
Truro, Cornwall
Urmston, Lancashire
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
Wigan, Lancashire
Yeovil, Somerset
Delivery site locations
Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
Bletchley, Milton Keynes
Coventry North, West Midlands
Coventry West, West Midlands
Dunstable, Bedfordshire
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire
Luton, Bedfordshire
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
Rugby, Warwickshire
Uxbridge, Middlesex
Wolverton, Milton Keynes