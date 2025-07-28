Former Pizza Express boss in talks with Wildwood restaurant owner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The restaurant firm behind the Wildwood chain has said it is in talks with restaurant tycoon David Page over a deal which could see him join the company and secure new investment.

Shares in the company have dropped to a record low in recent weeks in the face of tumbling revenues as it seeks to turn around its fortunes.

On Monday, it confirmed it has held talks with David Page, the former boss of Pizza Express and Franco Manca owner The Fulham Shore over a move which would see him appointed to the group’s board.

Tasty, which also owns the Dim T brand, said it is also in talks with Fulham Shore finance director Nicholas Wong as part of the proposed deal.

The group is also “evaluating funding options” as a result, which could include raising cash through an equity placing.

It comes after Sky News reported that Mr Page is seeking to secure close to £10 million in new funding from institutional investors.

The report indicated that a deal could see Mr Page installed as executive chairman of Tasty and rename the business as Bow Street Group on the London Stock Exchange.

Tasty, which runs 36 restaurants, saw revenues tumble by 21.9% last year due to a restructuring.

Last year, the group closed 18 restaurants as part of its turnaround efforts.

Shares in the company shot 81% higher to 1p following the update on Monday.

This gives the company a market capitalisation worth just under £2 million.