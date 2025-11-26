Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pets at Home has warned that "urgent and necessary" measures are essential to revive its retail arm, after half-year profits tumbled by more than a third.

Ian Burke, interim executive chairman following Lyssa McGowan's abrupt September exit, stated the group is "returning to our retailing roots" to improve its fortunes.

The company's retail business saw underlying profits plummet by 84.1 per cent to £3.5 million in the six months to 9 October.

This sharp decline offset a resilient performance from its vet business, leaving overall group profits down 33.5 per cent to £36.2 million.

Mr Burke said: “For over 30 years, Pets at Home has been a business with a clear purpose, an established market and loyal customer base, but it’s clear that urgent and necessary action is needed to return the retail business to growth to meet both our own expectations and those of our investors.

“I’ve spent time visiting over 100 pet care centres and engaging with colleagues at all levels of the business to establish where the challenges are isolated, resulting in the implementation of a retail turnaround plan with four clear priorities of product, price, execution and cost.

“We are returning to our retailing roots to stabilise and rebuild momentum in our retail business, and to lay the foundations for a new chief executive in due course.”

Pets at Home has said ‘urgent and necessary’ measures are needed to turn around the firm’s retail arm ( Mike Egerton/PA )

The group said cost-cutting would be a key part of its retail revival plan, with aims to reduce overheads by around £20 million.

It said it had already begun putting in place a “leaner store operating model” earlier in the year, but is also looking to take action across buying operations, store leases and distribution automation.

“We will continue to look for ways to optimise our cost base either through reducing costs or redirecting them to areas that benefit customers,” the firm said.

Its half-year results showed that retail consumer sales fell 2.3 per cent in the first half, with accessories dropping 5.9 per cent and food off 0.3 per cent.

But sales in the vet business lifted 6.7 per cent, with underlying profits in the division up by 8.3% to £44.9 million.

The firm stuck by recently lowered annual profit expectations for underlying pre-tax profits of £90 million to £100 million, down sharply from the £133 million posted the previous year.

It said the hunt for a new chief executive was continuing to “progress”.