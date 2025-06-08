Spending review: Schools to get more funding but police warned to ‘do their bit’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schools are set to receive a funding boost in the spending review, a Cabinet minister has indicated, as he insisted other public services must “do their bit” amid concerns about cuts to other budgets.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said the Government will commit to investing “the most we’ve ever spent per pupil” next week, but declined to rule out the prospect of a real-terms squeeze on areas such as policing.

Facing questions from broadcasters on Sunday about which public services will be prioritised, Mr Kyle said “every part of our society is struggling” and numerous sectors had asked Chancellor Rachel Reeves for more money.

“On the fact that the police have been writing to the Chancellor, they have,” the Cabinet minister told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“We also have letters from the universities, we have letters from doctors about the health service, we have letters from campaigners for child poverty writing to us, and other aspects of challenges in Britain at the moment.

“Every part of our society is struggling because of the inheritance that we had as a country and as a Government.”

He pointed to the £1.1 billion extra funding already earmarked for police this year, warning that public services would be expected to “do their bit” alongside Government as he defended Ms Reeves’ stewardship of the country’s finances.

“We expect the police to start embracing the change they need to do, to do their bit for change as well. We are doing our bit,” Mr Kyle said.

“You see a Chancellor that is striving to get investment to the key parts of our country that needs it the most… You will see the priorities of this Government reflected in the spending review, which sets the departmental spending into the long term.

“But this is a partnership. Yes, the Treasury needs to find more money for those key priorities, but the people delivering them need to do their bit as well.”

The Department of Health is set to be the biggest winner in Ms Reeves’ spending review on Wednesday, with the NHS receiving a boost of up to £30 billion at the expense of other public services.

Economists have said the expected 2.8% annual increase in its day-to-day budget, which amounts to a rise of about £30 billion by 2028, or £17 billion in real terms, will see other departments squeezed.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Kyle said the schools system, along with an £86 billion funding package for research and development, would be top priorities as the Government seeks to “invest in the future.”

“You will see in this spending review that we are investing the most we’ve ever spent per pupil in our school system,” he told Sky News.

Mr Kyle said Labour was “absolutely laser-focused” on delivering manifesto pledges amid questions about how competing commitments will be balanced with little room for manoeuvre amid narrow fiscal headroom.

Asked about the Government’s plan to build 1.5 million new homes by the end of the Parliament, the minister declined to guarantee Housing Secretary Angela Rayner’s department would not face cuts.

But he added: “We made a manifesto commitment. We are absolutely laser-focused on delivering that.”

He said the Government was also “on the way” to delivering 13,000 new police officers, another manifesto pledge.

Ms Reeves has acknowledged that she had been forced to turn down requests for funding in a sign of the behind-the-scenes wrangling over her spending review.

She blamed the former Conservative government’s stewardship of the economy rather than her self-imposed fiscal rules, which include a promise to match day-to-day spending with revenues.

It comes after the Government announced science and technology sectors would receive new funding as part of an £86 billion package set to be confirmed next week.

Mr Kyle’s Department for Science, Technology and Innovation (DSIT) said the money would help research into new drug treatments and microchips used to power mobile phones and electric cars.

The Tories accused Labour of copying their own plans in office over the commitment.

Shadow technology secretary Alan Mak said: “Labour’s central budget announcement seems to be a reheat of Conservative plans just showing this Chancellor will copy and paste anyone’s ideas to get out of the mess that she’s put herself in.

“As Labour and Reform squabble over how to spend more taxpayers money, only the Conservatives are creating a serious plan for government to deliver growth and give you your country back.”