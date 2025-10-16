Paddy Power to shut 57 shops in UK and Ireland with almost 250 jobs at risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paddy Power is to shut 57 betting shops across the UK and Ireland, putting almost 250 workers at risk.

Parent firm Flutter, which also owns Betfair and Sky Bet, blamed the closures on “increasing cost pressures and challenging market conditions”.

It told staff on Wednesday that it will shut 29 UK shops, including one in Northern Ireland, and 28 in the Republic of Ireland.

It will shut the sites within the next month following a review of its high street store estate.

The company said 247 workers will be at risk of redundancy as a result, including 128 in the UK.

Staff affected by the plans will “be offered redeployment opportunities where possible, however, the closures will unfortunately lead to a number of job losses”, the firm said.

A Flutter UK and Ireland spokesman said: “We are continually reviewing our high street estate, but it remains a key part of our offer to customers, and we are seeking to innovate and invest where we can as we adapt to different customer trends and needs.”

It comes amid a backdrop of concern in the sector over speculation that the Labour Government will increase gambling taxes in next month’s autumn Budget.

The company said the decision was not directly due to tax pressures but urged the Government to steer away from extra measures on the sector.

The spokesman added: “While today’s closures are not directly related to the uncertainty surrounding the Budget, a higher gambling tax could have a significant impact on jobs and investment across the industry and drive more customers into open arms of unlicensed operators on the illegal, black market.”

William Hill owner Evoke said earlier this week that it is considering “further shop closures” if it is impacted by further tax increases in the UK.