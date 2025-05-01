P&O Ferries’ auditor quits after years of late financial accounts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

P&O Ferries’ auditor has resigned after multiple years of late financial accounts and a string of controversies over mass sackings and low pay for its workers.

KPMG has been P&O Ferries’ auditor since 2007 but recently resigned, according to accounts filed with Companies House in late April.

The ferry company is still yet to file its financial accounts for 2023, and only filed its 2022 accounts in December.

A spokesman for P&O Ferries said: “We thank KPMG for their services as our auditors. P&O Ferries is focused on filing our 2023 accounts as soon as possible.”

P&O Ferries is understood to have hired a new auditor, but declined to say who it was.

P&O was widely condemned in March 2022 when it sacked almost 800 workers without due consultation, replacing them with agency staff on lower wages and with different rota requirements.

The company fired employees without notice or union consultation, attracting widespread criticism from ministers, unions and the public.

It replaced the sacked workers with overseas agency staff, and told Parliament in 2022 its agency workers’ pay averaged £5.50 per hour.

Since then, its chief executive admitted to paying the firm’s workers as little as £4.87 per hour.

Peter Hebblethwaite told MPs on the Business and Trade Committee in 2024 that P&O’s workers were not being exploited, but said he could not live on £4.87 per hour.

P&O Ferries’ most recent accounts show that it spent more than £47 million on the sackings, which allowed it to slash the overall wage and salary bill by £21.3 million.

Its pre-tax losses fell to £246 million in 2022, compared with £375 million the previous year, while revenues rose by £84 million to £919 million.

KPMG declined to comment.