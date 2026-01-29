Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Original Factory Shop has fallen into administration, putting the future of the chain’s 137 stores and 1,180 staff at risk.

The discount retailer appointed administrators from Interpath Advisory on Wednesday and will continue to trade from its stores across the UK as the insolvency experts assess options in a bid to keep it afloat.

While all online sales made before Wednesday will be delivered as normal, online operations have now been shut down.

Administrators said the retailer’s troubles have been driven by challenging trading conditions, linked to high cost inflation, fragile consumer confidence and rising labour costs caused by government policies.

Problems were then exacerbated by issues linked to its third-party warehouse and logistics operator, weakening sales further.

The Original Factory Shop is going into administration ( Alamy/PA )

Rick Harrison, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “The Original Factory Shop has long been a cornerstone of local high streets up and down the country.

“Unfortunately, however, trading challenges have impacted the business such that the company had to be placed into administration.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be working closely with TOFS dedicated team of employees as we endeavour to operate all stores as a going concern while we assess options for the business.”

The business filed its intention to appoint administrators earlier this month alongside fashion accessories brand Claire’s.

Claire’s, which has 1,355 employees in the UK, entered administration on Monday.

The two retailers had already undergone restructuring and were bought by investment firm Modella Capital last year.

Modella has become a significant force in the British retail industry, having bought the WH Smith high street chain last year and taking over arts and crafts retailer Hobbycraft in 2024.

The full list of The Original Factory Shop store locations:

– Abergele, Wales

– Alnwick, Northumberland

– Annan, Dumfries and Galloway Scotland

– Ashington, Northumberland

– Atherstone, Warwickshire

– Attleborough, Norfolk

– Ayr, Ayrshire, Scotland

– Ballycastle, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

– Bangor, Wales

– Barmouth, Wales

– Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire

– Bathgate, West Lothian, Scotland

– Bexhill, East Sussex

– Biggin Hill, Greater London

– Bishops Cleeve, Gloucestershire

– Brandon, Suffolk

– Bridgnorth, Shropshire

– Bridport, Dorset

– Buckie, Banffshire, Scotland

– Bungay, Suffolk

– Cainscross, Gloucestershire

– Calne, Wiltshire

– Campbeltown, Argyll, Scotland

– Cardigan, Wales

– Carluke, Lanarkshire

– Carterton, Oxfordshire

– Castle Douglas, Scotland

– Cinderford, Gloucestershire

– Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire

– Clitheroe, Lancashire

– Congleton, Cheshire

– Corsham, Wiltshire

– Cowdenbeath, Fife, Scotland

– Cranleigh, Surrey

– Crewkerne, Somerset

– Cromer, Norfolk

– Crowborough, East Sussex

– Dalry, Ayrshire, Scotland

– Downham Market, Norfolk

– Dunbar, East Lothian, Scotland

– East Dereham, Norfolk

– Egremont, Cumbria

– Felixstowe, Suffolk

– Forfar, Angus, Scotland

– Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, Scotland

– Frodsham, Cheshire

– Galston, Ayrshire, Scotland

– Garforth, West Yorkshire

– Garstang, Lancashire

– Gillingham, Dorset

– Gorleston, Norfolk

– Haddington, East Lothian, Scotland

– Harleston, Norfolk

– Haslemere, Surrey

– Headcorn, Kent

– Heathfield, East Sussex

– Hereford, Herefordshire

– Holbeach, Lincolnshire

– Holsworthy, Devon

– Horncastle, Lincolnshire

– Hornsea, East Yorkshire

– Kelso, Roxburghshire, Scotland

– Kippax, West Yorkshire

– Kirkintilloch, Dunbartonshire, Scotland

– Lampeter, Wales

– Lanark, Lanarkshire

– Lancaster, Lancashire

– Langold, Nottinghamshire

– Leiston, Suffolk

– Leominster, Herefordshire

– Lutterworth, Leicestershire

– Lydney, Gloucestershire

– Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire

– Machynlleth, Wales

– Melksham, Wiltshire

– Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

– Milngavie, Dunbartonshire, Scotland

– Minehead, Somerset

– Monifieth, Angus, Scotland

– Montrose, Angus, Scotland

– Nailsea, Somerset

– New Ollerton, Nottinghamshire

– Newhaven, East Sussex

– Newquay, Cornwall

– Northallerton, North Yorkshire

– Oban, Argyll, Scotland

– Oxted, Surrey

– Penrith, Cumbria

– Plympton, Devon

– Porth, Wales

– Porthmadog, Wales

– Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

– Prudhoe, Northumberland

– Pwllheli, Wales

– Redruth, Cornwall

– Ripon, North Yorkshire

– Romsey, Hampshire

– Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire

– Rushden, Northamptonshire

– Rustington, West Sussex

– Saltash, Cornwall

– Saxmundham, Suffolk

– Seaton, Devon

– Sherborne, Dorset

– Shildon, County Durham

– Shotts, Lanarkshire

– Skegness, Lincolnshire

– Sleaford, Lincolnshire

– Snettisham, Norfolk

– South Molton, Devon

– Southam, Warwickshire

– Spilsby, Lincolnshire

– St Clears, Wales

– Stalham, Norfolk

– Stanley, County Durham

– Stewarton, Ayrshire, Scotland

– Stonehaven, Kincardineshire

– Stornoway, Isle of Lewis, Scotland

– Stranraer, Wigtownshire, Scotland

– Sturminster Newton, Dorset

– Tenterden, Kent

– Thurso, Caithness, Scotland

– Tiptree, Essex

– Todmorden, West Yorkshire

– Tranent, East Lothian, Scotland

– Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland

– Ulverston, Cumbria

– Warrenpoint, County Down, Northern Ireland

– Warwick, Warwickshire

– Watton, Norfolk

– Whitby, North Yorkshire

– Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire

– Wigton, Cumbria

– Withernsea, East Yorkshire

– Wokingham, Berkshire

– Wrentham, Suffolk

– Wymondham, Norfolk