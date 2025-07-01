Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Openreach expands full fibre broadband rollout to another 21 locations

The company is reaching an average of 85,000 new premises every week.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 01 July 2025 02:15 EDT
Openreach is reaching an average of 85,000 new premises every week (PA)
Openreach is reaching an average of 85,000 new premises every week (PA) (PA Archive)

Openreach has added a further 21 locations to its full fibre broadband rollout as part of a plan to connect up to five million more homes and businesses by next March, the company announced.

The new locations cover around 80,000 rural and urban premises across the country including: Belmont, in Lancashire; Cheriton Bishop, in Devon; Didcot, in Oxfordshire; Innsworth, in Gloucestershire; Silverdale, in Lancashire; and Woburn Sands, in Buckinghamshire.

The company is reaching an average of 85,000 new premises every week.

Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach said: “This is a UK infrastructure success story, so it makes sense for us, and the country, to push hard on the accelerator pedal.

“Our new network is helping to drive economic growth, create jobs, and will be the backbone of a prosperous, globally connected and competitive UK.

“Last year was our biggest year of build ever – reaching well over four million homes with this life changing technology.”

