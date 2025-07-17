Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Openreach plans to remove 100 tonnes of plastic from supply chain

The broadband giant is launching a range of new Optical Network Terminals with re-engineered casings made mainly from recycled plastic.

Alan Jones
Thursday 17 July 2025 05:31 EDT
Openreach has pledged to remove 100 tonnes of plastic from the supply chain (Joe Giddens/PA)
Broadband giant Openreach has announced moves to remove 100 tonnes of plastic from its supply chain.

The company said new “modems” will be used to connect customers to its full fibre network.

The business is launching a range of new optical network terminals with re-engineered casings made mainly from recycled plastic.

Engineers installed around two million of the terminals last year and Openreach said it expects to install more this year.

Abby Chicken, head of sustainability for Openreach, said: “Our mission will deliver a more sustainable, reliable network and serve as the digital platform for a greener economy.

“We recognise the environmental impact of building that future, and that’s why we’re committed to using fewer materials and reducing waste.”

