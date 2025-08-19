ONS delays retail sales data to address quality issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Office for National Statistics has delayed the publication of its latest monthly retail statistics to allow for “further quality assurance”.

It is the latest in a string of setbacks regarding data published by the statistics body.

On Tuesday, the ONS revealed that its planned release of retail sales data for July “is being postponed to allow for further quality assurance”.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it added.

The ONS said the data, which is closely watched as a barometer of consumer spending behaviour, will now be released two weeks later on Friday September 5.

The organisation has faced criticism in recent months due to other issues facing its economic statistics, which are routinely used by the country’s policymakers.

It has been under particular fire for issues related to its labour market data, with recent criticism from Bank of England and Treasury officials.

Late last year, the organisation said it might not be able to replace its current labour force survey with a more accurate version until 2027.

There have also been delays and major adjustments to the ONS’s trade data and producer price figures this year.

In June, a review led by Sir Robert Devereux found there were “deep-seated” issues with the statistics body and called for a major overhaul.

In a post on X, former CBI director of economic affairs Andrew Sentance said the latest delay was a “total and utter shambles”.