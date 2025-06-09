Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A recent survey indicates that over two-fifths of consumers have abandoned online purchases due to retailers not offering free delivery or returns.

The poll, conducted by KPMG, revealed that 42 per cent of consumers view mandatory delivery or return fees as a deal-breaker. Additionally, 13 per cent admitted to purchasing multiple items with the intention of keeping only their preferred choice or the best fit.

KPMG noted that these findings underscore the significance of free delivery and returns for online shoppers, while also highlighting the challenges retailers face due to the overuse of these schemes.

Serial returners have increasingly strained retailers' return costs, leading to adjustments in postage policies.

The survey also found that 13 per cent of shoppers often buy multiple sizes of clothing or footwear online to find the best fit, returning the rest.

Another 12 per cent buy multiple items to evaluate their preferences, returning unwanted products, with this practice being most prevalent among 18 to 24-year-olds, where it affects a quarter of those surveyed.

Furthermore, 6 per cent of respondents admitted to buying items for temporary use before returning them "as new" after they were finished with them.

open image in gallery Customers have been found to stop online purchases if retailers do not offer free delivery or returns ( Alamy/PA )

The survey also found that 14 per cent of consumers said having no drop-off option or returns locker close to their home stopped them from making an online purchase – rising to a quarter of those aged 18 to 24.

Linda Ellett, head of consumer, retail and leisure for KPMG UK, said: “Free delivery or free and convenient returns options remain a key purchasing driver for many consumers shopping online.

“Companies are having to weigh these consumer demands up against the cost of such schemes, including due to a cohort of consumers that are repeat buying with no intention to keep all items – something that is clear in our research.

“Savvy retailers are increasingly utilising purchasing data to categorise customers into those making genuine returns choices versus the unprofitable serial returner cohort.

“And as technology, including AI, evolves further, the ability to target those taking advantage of free returns policies will improve. This will help retailers reduce the risk of losing those who could become a lifetime shopper and are just gradually becoming accustomed to the brand’s sizing and fit.”

One Poll surveyed 3,000 UK consumers online between March 5-11.