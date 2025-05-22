Oil and gas workers face ‘unjust transition’ with no plan, commission warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland is on course for an “unjust transition”, a report has found, with the Government accused of having no plan for oil and gas workers.

The Just Transition Commission said urgent action is needed to ensure the transition from fossil fuels to renewables happens fairly.

“Without urgent and ambitious action, investment and Government leadership, Scotland’s offshore transition will not take place fairly, with harmful effects on workers, communities, employers and the regional economy of the north east that could otherwise be avoided,” the report said.

The independent advisory body warned an unjust transition is possible despite it being known for decades that the North Sea oil and gas sector would decline.

Oil and gas workers in Aberdeen told the commission they fear a “cliff edge” for their livelihoods.

The report said: “In the context of global economic volatility, the pace and sequencing of the transition will be unjust if determined mainly by turbulent commodity prices.

“The fragmented nature of both the fossil fuel and renewables industries makes effective planning more challenging, but also more critical.

“To avoid harms to workers and communities and support new industry, governments must now take a bold, innovative approach that maximises leverage to set standards, establish pathways, create jobs, and manage shocks.”

The commission said more needs to be done to support jobs in the offshore renewable energy sector, including wind, decommissioning and green hydrogen – areas it said are expected to see “rapid” growth.

The expert group said: “Renewables have a key role to play in delivering a just transition provided robust minimum standards are achieved across the industry for pay, conditions, health and safety regulation and union recognition.”

It called for a “clear plan” to be developed for building up Scotland’s renewables supply chain that could help mitigate the job losses seen in the fossil fuel sector.

It said oil and gas workers need a “credible offer” from the Government to retrain in green industries.

Professor Dave Reay, co-chair of the commission, said: “There’s a real risk now that we are looking at a repeat of previous unjust transitions in coal and steel, where a lack of anticipatory planning left workers and communities abandoned at the sharp end of industrial change.”

Satwat Rehman, fellow co-chair of the commission, added: “As the role of oil and gas in the economy of the north east inevitably continues to phase down, we need our governments to work together urgently on a credible plan to support workers whose livelihoods are tied to fossil fuels, from drill crews to caterers, move into new roles.

“Their skills and experience are hugely valuable and we need a plan to make sure Scotland makes the most of them, whether in our rapidly growing clean energy sector or the wider economy.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.