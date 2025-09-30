Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A global bottle manufacturer has been fined £600,000 after a worker at its Alloa plant sustained severe burns from molten glass and hot water.

The accident took place at the O-I Glass facility in Alloa while the worker was operating a loading vehicle in February 2024.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the 32-year-old employee suffered 8 per cent burns to his body but went on to make a full recovery.

HSE said the “avoidable ordeal” need not have happened if a protective door had been fitted to the vehicle.

The site employs around 500 people and is used for smelting glass into bottles.

As part of this process, rejected molten glass is poured into skips in the basement along with hot water.

On the day of the accident, the worker was operating a shovel loader, clearing the waste molten glass and hot water from the basement floor.

open image in gallery The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the 32-year-old employee suffered 8 per cent burns to his body but went on to make a full recovery

However, there was no protective door on the cab of the vehicle, so some of the materiel spilled on the worker, who has not been named.

The company was fined £600,000 at Stirling Sheriff Court on 23 September, after admitting breaching health and safety legislation.

HSE inspector Kathy Gostick said: “This was an avoidable ordeal for a young worker. It is sheer luck he has been able to recover from his serious injuries.

“This company’s employees worked in this environment with a safety-critical part of the loader missing for a period of almost two years.

“Although the protective front door had been removed and reported to the on-site engineer, drivers had continued to work and operate the loader with it missing.

“Some operatives even described being struck or having footwear burnt by molten glass falling into the cab as a result.”

open image in gallery The company was fined £600,000 at Stirling Sheriff Court on 23 September, after admitting breaching health and safety legislation ( PA Archive )

She continued: “When work equipment is being selected, its suitability for the environment it is going to be used in must be risk assessed.

“In this case the protective door was not suitable to protect against impacts from hot and molten glass and therefore was often broken and in the end never replaced. Had an appropriate door been selected and maintained in place this accident would not have occurred.”

A spokesman for the company said: “O-I Glass Limited appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court in relation to a health and safety matter at its Alloa facility.

“The company accepted responsibility and co-operated fully and openly with the investigating authorities and the court. Legal proceedings have now concluded.

“O-I acted swiftly in implementing enhanced measures and is committed to maintaining the highest safety standards at all times across its operations.”