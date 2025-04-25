Offshore energy workers to be balloted on strikes after ‘shameful’ pay offer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Offshore oil and gas workers will be balloted on strike action in response to a “shameful” pay offer from their employer, a union has said.

Unite the Union said on Friday that 50 workers aboard the Elgin Franklin platform, off the coast of Aberdeen, and the North Alwyn platform, near the Shetland Isles, may vote for industrial action.

The ballot comes after employer TotalEnergies tabled an initial pay increase of 1.5% earlier this year, which was rejected by workers.

The employer then offered a 1.75% increase, which was also rejected.

Unite says the offer amounts to a real-terms pay cut, when adjusted in line with the new tax year, inflation and the cost of living, among other factors.

The 50 workers represented by Unite are skilled engineers, control room and senior operations staff, as well as mechanical, operation and production technicians.

The ballot opens on Tuesday April 29 and closes on June 2.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “TotalEnergies has posted multibillion-pound profits year after year, yet it is trying to impose a real terms pay cut.

“This is shameful behaviour from an extraordinarily profitable company. Unite will back our members all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

TotalEnergies, a French multinational company, had an adjusted net income of 18.3 billion dollars (£13.7 billion) in 2024, with a cash flow of 39.9 billion dollars (£29.9 billion), according to Unite.

John Boland, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite’s members employed by TotalEnergies across the Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn platforms are being forced to ballot on strike action to get a fair pay award from a multi-billion company.

“TotalEnergies is treating its highly skilled workforce with contempt and Unite is determined to hold it to account.

“The company should be under no illusions that if our members take strike action it will cause major disruption to the operations on both platforms.”

TotalEnergies was contacted for comment.