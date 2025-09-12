UK exports to US remain below pre-tariff levels despite improvement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK exports to the US improved again last month but remained below pre-tariff levels as firms continue to recover from disruption to trade.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that exports to the US rose by £0.8 billion to £4.7 billion in July.

This marked the highest level since March, before President Trump’s administration announced its major tariffs programme.

Exports remained significantly below the £6.1 billion peak of exports prior to the new tariff rules after firms shipped goods to the US in large numbers in preparation for the shake-up.

Meanwhile, imports to the UK from the US slipped by £0.5 billion to £4.6 billion, representing the lowest level since November last year.

Total good imports into the UK rose by £2.7 billion, or 5.4%, of the month, with stronger demand for products from both EU and non-EU countries.

The value of exports from the UK overseas increased by £1.9 billion, or 6.6%, for the month.

The figures also showed that the UK’s trade deficit for goods and services widened by £0.4 billion to £10.4 billion in the three months to July, as imports grew by more than exports.

Analysts said it was partly driven by a larger-than-expected deficit in July.

Elliott Jordan-Doak, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The underlying trade balance fell erratically in July, but it will remain weak.

“The headline trade deficit widened in July, driven by a sharp deterioration in the underlying trade balance.”

The ONS reported that there was zero growth in gross domestic product (GDP) month on month in July, slowing from 0.4% growth in June.

Kathleen Brooks at XTB said the “weak” monthly trade data “weighed” on GDP during the month.