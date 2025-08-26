Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

UK residents spend almost three times more on trips abroad than inbound visitors

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that people from the UK made a record 94.6 million visits overseas in 2024.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 26 August 2025 09:10 EDT
The ONS looked at spending on overseas trips and that of inbound visitors (Alamy/PA)
The ONS looked at spending on overseas trips and that of inbound visitors (Alamy/PA)

Spending by UK residents on trips abroad last year was nearly three times the level of inbound visitors to the UK, figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that people from the UK made a record 94.6 million visits overseas in 2024, spending a total of £78.6 billion.

That is an average of £831 per trip.

Over the same period, foreigners made 42.6 million visits to the UK.

Their total spend was £32.5 billion, at an average of £763 per trip.

The number of trips abroad by UK residents was up 9.7% from 86.2 million during 2023, and an increase of 1.6% from the previous record high of 93.1 million in 2019.

Spain retained its position as the most visited country by residents of Britain, with 17.8 million visits last year.

It was followed by France (9.3 million visits) and Italy (4.8 million visits).

The largest number of estimated visits to Britain were by residents of the United States (5.6 million visits), followed by France (3.6 million visits) and Germany (3.3 million visits).

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in