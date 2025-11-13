Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

UK economic growth slows ahead of Budget after JLR shutdown

The Office for National Statistics said UK gross domestic product grew by 0.1% between July and September.

Henry Saker-Clark
Thursday 13 November 2025 02:18 EST
UK economic growth slowed to 0.1% for the past three months (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK economic growth slowed to 0.1% for the past three months (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

UK economic growth slowed to 0.1% for the past three months in a blow to the Chancellor ahead of the autumn Budget.

Official figures also showed that the economy declined by 0.1% in September after the cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover hit activity in the manufacturing sector.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said UK gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.1% between July and September, following a 0.3% increase between April and June.

Economists had predicted growth of 0.2% for the quarter, with expectations that September would show zero growth.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “Growth slowed further in the third quarter of the year with both services and construction weaker than in the previous period.

“Across the quarter as a whole manufacturing drove the weakness in production.

“There was a particularly marked fall in car production in September, reflecting the impact of a cyber incident, as well as a decline in the often-erratic pharmaceutical industry.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in