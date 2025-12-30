Ocado plans global retail tech sales push after exclusivity deals end

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ocado has revealed plans for a renewed push to sell its technology worldwide after exclusivity deals with most of its global retail customers have come to an end.

The London-listed group, which sells automation technology allowing retailers to pick and dispatch online food orders from giant robotic warehouses, said in July it was set to roll off mutual exclusivity contracts by the end of the year in most of the markets where its tech is live, including in the US with American retail giant Kroger.

It said this “enables Ocado to bring its proven and much evolved technology offering back to market”, with aims to kick off commercial activity to sell the tech to new retail partners in a number of the world’s biggest grocery markets.

Tim Steiner, chief executive of Ocado Group, said: “As we continue to support all of our partners to improve and grow their online businesses, we will also now bring the full range of Ocado’s AI-powered and robotic solutions back to multiple markets.

“In the five years since our first international customer fulfilment centres went live, we have substantially evolved our market-leading solutions and broadened our offering to meet retailers wherever they are on their online journey.

“As we enter 2026, Ocado is well positioned to help more retailers capture market share in the world’s fastest-growing grocery channel.”

Shares in Ocado fell 2% in morning trading on Tuesday.

The group – which also runs a UK online grocery firm as a joint venture with Marks & Spencer – was dealt a blow recently after Kroger scrapped plans for a new automated warehouse powered by Ocado and shut three existing sites.

Ocado will receive 350 million US dollars (£259 million) in compensation from Kroger for the move to scale back its warehouses.

Recent half-year figures showed Ocado rebounded to a pre-tax profit of £611.8 million for the six months to June 1 from a £153.3 million loss a year earlier, as it benefited from a revaluation of its stake in the Ocado Retail business.