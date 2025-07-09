Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US-based chipmaker Nvidia has become the world’s first-ever $4 trillion (£2.9tn) company after its shares rose again on Wednesday, surpassing $164 soon after trading opened.

Shares only hit a new record high as recently as two weeks ago, but a continued push from investors back into the stock markets has seen them fly even higher.

Nvidia has been one of the companies benefitting most from the AI revolution, given their data centre business produces the semiconductor chips used by many other firms around the world. The data centre sector of Nvidia generated sales of $39.1bn (£28.5bn) in the most recent quarter.

Now, CEO Jensen Huang has seen his firm beat rivals Apple and Microsoft to become the first to cross the $4tn market capitalisation threshold - the share price multiplied by the number of outstanding shares, giving a valuation of the company.

Matt Britzman, a senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, labelled it a “historic moment for US markets”.

Nvidia “technology is embedded in the workflows of both startups and global tech giants, making it a key enabler of AI’s rapid evolution. While challenges like supply constraints and geopolitical shifts persist, Nvidia’s adaptability and relentless innovation continue to set it apart,” Mr Britzman said.

“The key question is where it goes from here, and while it might seem strange for a company that’s just passed the $4 trillion mark, Nvidia still looks attractive. For investors, it remains a compelling way to gain exposure to the AI boom - not just as a participant, but as one of its architects.”

Despite reaching the marquee milestone, shares did quickly give up some of that ground - likely through profit taking at all-time high levels - to remain up 1.7 per cent for the day at around 3:30pm BST.

Shares are now up more than 14 per cent over the last month and 21 per cent across 2025, despite falling to as low as $94 in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s initial tariffs announcement in early April.