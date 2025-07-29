Greggs profits slide due to hot weather and cautious customers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greggs has revealed a slump in profits as it was knocked by hot weather and caution among shoppers over their finances.

The boss of the high street bakery chain said that many consumers are “saving rather than spending” due to continued pressure on their household finances.

The Newcastle-based business revealed that pre-tax profits fell by 14.3% to £63.5 million for the half-year to June 28, compared to a year earlier.

It said the first half of 2025 was impacted by “challenging market footfall, more weather disruption than in 2024” and increased costs.

Earlier this month, Greggs told shareholders that soaring temperatures in June dragged on demand for its hot food over the month.

On Tuesday, the group added that it was also affected by heavy snow and strong winds in January.

Roisin Currie, chief executive of Greggs, told the PA news agency that it has experienced “challenging” conditions on the high street this year.

“If you look at all the consumer confidence data, it remains low and points to cautious and fragile customers,” she said.

“They are saving rather than spending and that means they aren’t out and about on the high street as much.

“Customers are worried about their finances and being very careful about their spending, but we do think Greggs is in a positive position because of our strong value offer.”

The retail business said sales still grew by 7% to £1.03 billion for the half-year, as it was buoyed by new stores.

Greggs said like-for-like sales across company-managed stores grew 2.6%, with 4.8% growth across franchise sites.

Ms Currie also said the business still believes it can expand to “significantly more than 3,000” sites across the UK.

In the latest half-year, Greggs opened 87 new stores but also shut 56 sites, leaving it with an estate of 2,649 shops at the end of June.

It said it is on track for between 140 and 150 net new shop openings this year, with more store openings weighted to the second half of 2025.

Ms Currie added: “After a challenging start to 2025 we remain clear on the strategic opportunities that lie ahead.

“Through our disciplined estate expansion and focus on innovation, Greggs is evolving its offer further and making the brand more convenient for a wider range of customers.

“The outlook for cost inflation is unchanged and we are making great progress in building the supply chain infrastructure that will support the next phase of growth.”

Mark Crouch, market analyst at EToro, said: “Greggs has long been a reliable read on the UK high street.

“Its sudden stumble suggests consumers may not just be cooling on sausage rolls, but that appetite across the high street may be waning more broadly.

“With inflation easing and real wages recovering, the macro backdrop should, in theory, be supportive. That it isn’t showing up in Greggs’ numbers is a red flag.”

Greggs shares were 2.2% lower in early trading on Tuesday.