Lidl to open another 19 stores in the next two months – here’s where

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Discount supermarket Lidl is set to create up to 640 new jobs as it pushes ahead with ambitious expansion plans, opening 19 new stores across the UK within the next eight weeks.

The German-owned retailer will establish a presence in previously unserved areas, including Calne in Wiltshire and Brough in Yorkshire.

This rapid growth follows Lidl reaching its 1,000th store milestone last year, with a target to add approximately 40 more sites by 28 February.

Beyond new outlets, the company is also investing £43 million into modernising over 70 existing shops nationwide. These refurbishments will introduce new tills and larger freezer sections, allowing for an expanded range of products for shoppers.

open image in gallery Up to 640 jobs are being created at discount retailer Lidl under plans to open 19 stores over the next eight weeks as it continues to ramp up expansion plans. ( PA Archive )

It is also launching new energy-saving features, such as chillers that use natural refrigerants and smart lighting systems that reduce electricity use.

Here are a list of Lidl’s store openings in the next eight weeks:

– Basildon, Laindon, Essex– Birmingham, Kingstanding, West Midlands– Brough, Welton Road, Yorkshire and the Humber– Burntwood, Staffordshire– Calne, Wiltshire– Chester, Caldy Valley Road, Cheshire– Dereham, Norfolk– Havant, Purbrook Way, Hampshire– Hereford, Belmont Road, Herefordshire– Horley, Surrey– Hucknall, Watnall Road, Nottinghamshire– Stamford Hill, London– Walworth Road, London– Reading, Tilehurst, Berkshire– Royal Wootton Bassett, Wiltshire– Salisbury, Churchill Way West, Wiltshire– Sandford, Dorset– Sutton high street, Greater London– Tring, Hertfordshire

Richard Taylor, chief real estate officer at Lidl’s UK operations, said: “We’re starting the new year as we mean to go on, with a major investment that reinforces our commitment to delivering the best experience for customers and creating a positive impact for the communities we serve.

“With this push, we’re set on winning more shoppers across the nation and claiming an even bigger share of the market.”

Lidl is currently Britain’s sixth-largest grocery chain, according to experts at Worldpanel, after making the biggest market share gains in the sector in recent months.

Experts believe Lidl could overtake rival Morrisons, which is currently in fifth place, in the coming months if its current momentum continues.

Recent figures from the group showed it enjoyed a strong Christmas, with a 10% surge in sales seeing it notch up more than £1.1 billion in turnover in the four weeks leading up to Christmas Eve.