Lottery firm Allwyn valued at £9.6 billion after Czech owner sells part of stake

Allwyn said central European investment fund J&T Arch has snapped up a 4.27% stake in the business.

Henry Saker-Clark
Thursday 28 August 2025 03:09 EDT
Allwyn is set to press the button on a long-delayed technology upgrade this summer that will see retailers unable to take ticket sales for 36 hours (Alamy/PA)
Allwyn is set to press the button on a long-delayed technology upgrade this summer that will see retailers unable to take ticket sales for 36 hours (Alamy/PA)

Czech tycoon Karel Komarek’s investment vehicle has sold a stake in Allwyn in a deal valuing the National Lottery operator at 11.2 billion euros (£9.6 billion).

Allwyn said central European investment fund J&T Arch has snapped up a 4.27% stake in the business from Mr Komarek’s KKCG business, which remains the majority owner.

In 2019, KKCG took 100% control of European lottery group Sazka Group before rebranding it as Allwyn.

It was awarded the licence to run the National Lottery in 2022.

Later that year, Allwyn then agreed a takeover deal for Camelot, which had previously run the UK’s National Lottery licence.

KKCG said it will receive around 500 million euros (£431 million) worth of proceeds from the deal.

Allwyn reported 1.5 billion euros (£1.3 billion) adjusted earnings in 2024 and also expanded through the acquisition of Instant Win Gaming.

It has also announced its intention to buy a controlling interest in online sports betting and gaming operator Novibet.

Mr Komarek, Allwyn’s chairman and founder of KKCG, said: “This is another significant step for Allwyn.

“It demonstrates the positive impact of KKCG’s vision and support for the business, and investor confidence in Allwyn’s successful growth-led strategy.

“I see many opportunities ahead for significant and sustainable value creation for Allwyn and I’m delighted that a wider range of investors can now join us on that journey.”

Patrik Tkac, co-founder of J&T and chairman of the J&T Arch investment committee, said: “J&T Arch’s entry into Allwyn is the culmination of many years of business relations with Karel Komarek, who, with his team, has built an international entertainment platform out of a domestic player.

“This is another great story of a leading Czech entrepreneur’s business, and the opportunity for our investors to participate in its future growth.”

