Nando’s to open 14 new UK restaurants after celebrating surge in sales

Nando’s is accelerating its UK restaurant expansion plans, with the peri-peri chicken chain reporting a surge in sales and profits over the past year.

The South African-owned business has outlined intentions to open 14 new sites across the UK by February, continuing a growth trajectory that saw 12 new locations launch in the previous year.

However, the company has also flagged that increased cost pressures, stemming from April’s tax and wage hikes, are anticipated to impact its financial performance during the current fiscal year.

Where are the new Nando’s?

Nando’s said the new restaurants include sites in Bedford, Derby, Peterborough, Bishop Auckland, Maidenhead, Sheffield, Edinburgh Gyle, Paddington and Liverpool Edge Lane.

The group said it is seeking to increase the number of company-owned restaurants and also expand its wider international footprint.

In freshly filed accounts, Nando’s said it saw sales grow over the half-year to August and it has been “encouraged by customer demand”.

The company said it has been seeking to manage increased cost pressures on the group through productivity improvements and measures such as rolling out energy efficient grills in the UK and Ireland to reduce energy costs.

It added: “While these actions have been effective in mitigating some of the impact, we anticipate that cost pressures will continue to affect our overall performance in the current financial year.”

Nando’s reported revenues lifted by 8% to £1.48 billion for the previous financial year, to February 23 2025, as “strong customer demand” helped drive an increase in sales volumes.

Meanwhile, its operating profits more than doubled to £146.6 million for the year from £59.8 million, boosted by stronger sales and a one-off receipt.

Rob Papps, group chief executive of Nando’s, said: “The 2025 financial year saw Nando’s continue to deliver a strong sales performance driven by robust consumer demand for our flame-grilled peri-peri chicken supported by our strong brand and customer proposition.

“The macro-economic outlook for the financial year ending February 2026 remains uncertain, however we see significant growth potential in all our markets and are continuing to invest for the future, with further menu innovation, enhancements to our digital capabilities and new restaurant openings planned in all our markets, including 14 in the UK.”