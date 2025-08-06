Myprotein owner THG cuts profit outlook after deal to sell flavourings brand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Myprotein operator THG has agreed to sell its flavourings brand Claremont for £103 million as the business cut its profit outlook for the year.

Manchester-based online retail group THG said it had sold the firm, which makes flavourings for sports nutrition products, to Nactarome Group.

The move aligns with plans to simplify the wider group and generate cash to reduce debts on its balance sheets.

THG said it acquired Claremont for £52 million five years ago and had agreed to sell it for double the price.

But following the sale, it expects annual earnings before interest, tax and other costs to be reduced by around £5 million this year, and £10 million next year.

THG revealed its adjusted earnings totalled about £24 million over the first half of this year – down from the £37 million generated last year.

The decline was driven by higher prices of whey – which is used for protein products like powders – than the previous year.

However, this has helped raise consumer prices, leading to a jump in revenues in June and July for the group’s nutrition arm, it told investors.

THG said it would limit further price hikes over the second half of 2025 in a bid to retain customers and grow its share of the market.

Matthew Moulding, THG’s chief executive, said: “Claremont has been a huge success, building Myprotein’s global licensing franchise from a standing start to partnering with category-leading brands in just a few years.”

He said the decisions the business has taken to grow Myprotein’s market share “aligns clearly with our wider strategy to streamline the group and focus on our core strengths, whilst maintaining a strong balance sheet”.