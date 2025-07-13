Financial ombudsman rebuked by MPs over handling of ex-chief’s ‘dismissal’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The departing chairwoman of Britain’s financial ombudsman has been accused by MPs of a “disrespectful” refusal to face scrutiny over the dismissal of its former chief executive.

In a report published on Monday, the Commons Treasury Committee criticised Baroness Manzoor for declining to answer its questions about the ousting of Abby Thomas from her role in February.

The peer and chairwoman had been asked by MPs to explain why Ms Thomas had stepped down from her role as chief executive of the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) and whether any severance package was agreed.

She declined to do so, saying only that the move had been a “mutual agreement” and citing her “duties to safeguard the wellbeing of our employees” and “protect the interests” of the ombudsman service.

In a letter to the committee on February 19, Baroness Manzoor claimed that “as a member of the House of Lords, I cannot be required either to attend before the committee, or or to answer its questions,” the report says.

In Monday’s report, MPs said that “although this argument was strictly true” because Commons committees have no power to compel the Lords, “it was unnecessary and disrespectful”.

Following Baroness Manzoor’s letter, the committee ordered the FOS to submit details of any severance deal or financial package and any confidentiality or non-disclosure agreement negotiated between the service and Ms Thomas.

Although the FOS complied with the order, the committee has not published the details, claiming its decision not to do so reflects “our awareness of the need to balance transparency against fairness to individuals.”

In its report, the committee sums up the reason for Ms Thomas’ dismissal as a “collapse in confidence” driven by “fundamental disagreements” over strategy and operations between the board and the former chief executive.

“This collapse in confidence covered a broad range of issues and was not driven by a single event or topic,” it says.

“The mutual collapse in confidence led the FOS Board to dismiss Abby Thomas.”

Treasury Committee chairwoman Dame Meg Hillier said the service’s failure to block Commons scrutiny should send a “clear message” to others seeking to frustrate the process.

“I’m afraid that the handling of this situation by the senior leadership of the Financial Ombudsman Service has been deeply disappointing,” she said.

“The attempt to frustrate a House of Commons Committee from scrutinising the actions of a publicly accountable organisation ultimately proved unsuccessful.

“I hope this sends a clear message to any organisation considering similar action in future that Members of the House of Commons will have answers to the questions they ask on behalf of the British public, whether senior officials attempt to block them or not.”

Baroness Manzoor said: “I highly value the Treasury Select Committee and the important role it plays in holding the financial sector to account.

“I am committed to providing open and transparent evidence to the committee, but there are rare instances when that can be difficult – particularly when it relates to employment matters.

“I have always treated the committee with the utmost seriousness and respect, and I know the Financial Ombudsman Service will continue to work closely with them in the future.”