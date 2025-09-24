Mounjaro manufacturer blasts UK as ‘worst country in Europe’ for drug prices

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weight-loss drug manufacturer Eli Lilly has taken aim at the government, claiming the UK is “probably the worst country in Europe” for medicine pricing.

Dave Ricks, chief executive of the firm that makes Mounjaro, told the Financial Times that the UK pays less than other nations for its products and added, “unless that changes, I don’t think they will see many new medicines and I don’t think they will see much investment”.

The comments come amid a spate of disappointing announcements from pharmaceutical firms, including Merck withdrawing from a planned $1bn research hub and London-listed firm AstraZeneca pausing investment on a £200m site in Cambridge.

Eli Lilly is a $700bn (£520bn) company based in the US which, along with diabetes drug Mounjaro, also makes products across a wide spectrum, including for obesity, autoimmune disease and Alzheimer’s.

Part of the dissatisfaction from Mr Ricks is around the Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicines Pricing, Access and Growth (VPAG), under which pharmaceutical companies pay part of the money they make from drugs sales in the UK back to the NHS.

Mr Ricks said the scheme charges companies “for their own success” and said he “would like to get rid of the clawback scheme called VPAG”.

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) said in August that talks had taken place but “industry and government have been unable to reach an agreement” on any changes.

Eli Lilly raised the price of Mounjaro in the UK this year by up to 170 per cent for those who buy it privately.

“What we had seen is people taking trains from Paris to buy UK Mounjaro,” Mr Ricks explained. “That doesn’t make a tonne of sense for us.”

Earlier this month, following Merck’s decision to end its UK expansion plans, a government spokesperson said that there was more work to do to change the landscape in sciences, which the government has placed as a key pillar for industrial growth.

“The UK has become the most attractive place to invest in the world, but we know there is more work to do,” the spokesperson said.

“Through our life sciences sector plan, we’re taking decisive action to further unlock innovation, drive investment and boost growth.

“We have already started delivering on this work from investing up to £600m in the Health Data Research Service alongside Wellcome, through to committing up to £520m to the Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund, unlocking billions in private investment.”

The UK’s life sciences sector is worth an estimated £100bn, supporting more than 300,000 jobs in total.