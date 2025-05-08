Moneysupermarket parent group saw energy deals surge ahead of price cap rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moneysupermarket said it saw a surge in its energy and home services business as suppliers raised promotional deals in advance of prices rising again in April.

The company, which is owned by London-listed Mony Group, said the growth in deals had helped it deliver a “modest increase” in revenue from January to the end of April compared with the same point last year.

That is despite having had “an exceptionally strong comparative period in 2024″, it said.

The group was updating investors on its financials ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday.

The energy price cap was hiked again in April, which saw customer bills reach an average of £1,849 a year.

At the time, consumer groups urged the 22 million homes still covered by the cap to consider fixing their prices so they would not be affected by the rise.

Mony Group said it is on course to meet its full-year profit guidance and that its money division had seen “continued momentum” despite fewer banking promotions.

Meanwhile, its travel comparison service “remains stable despite the challenging economic conditions and uncertainty currently impacting the UK consumer”.

It comes after the group reported record revenues in 2024 as it benefited from growth in its insurance arm.

The insurance division also enjoyed strong trading in home, life and travel insurance, which partly offset “continued headwinds” in the car insurance switching market.

The company added that its SuperSaveClub membership platform passed 1.3 million members.